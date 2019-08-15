Honouring NDP 2019 participants
President Halimah Yacob hosted a tea reception for about 250 organisers and participants of National Day Parade (NDP) 2019 at the Istana yesterday. This year's NDP was a "grand and dignified" one that brought together people from all walks of life, she said. "It shows we are moving together as a society, everyone is included, no matter what we do," she added.
