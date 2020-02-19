Hospital admin workers among four new coronavirus cases

The Grace Assembly of God church has been identified as a cluster, with two of its workers confirmed to be infected.

Two women who were part of the administrative staff at hospitals here were among the four confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection yesterday.

Both have been traced to the Grace Assembly of God church cluster, which is now the largest cluster in Singapore with 21 cases - a quarter of all cases here.

The four new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases here to 81.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed yesterday that Case 78, a 57-year-old Singaporean with links to the church cluster, works at an unnamed community hospital run by a voluntary welfare organisation.

She reported having symptoms on Feb 9 and did not interact with patients from then on.

She saw two general practitioners on Feb 10 and on Monday. She was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Monday, confirmed to have the infection that afternoon and warded.

Case 80 is a 38-year-old Singaporean who works at the National University Hospital.

She is linked to Case 66, a 28-year-old man who is also traced to the Grace Assembly of God cluster.

MOH said she did not interact with patients once she showed symptoms but did not specify when she developed the symptoms.

A 50-year-old Singaporean man who also has links to the church cluster is Case 81.

The remaining case revealed yesterday is a 35-year-old Malaysian here on a work pass.

She is Case 79 and is a family member of Case 72, who is linked to Case 59, an anaesthesiologist who is the first known healthcare worker here to be infected by the virus.

The woman, who works at FoodXchange @ Admiralty, developed symptoms on Feb 12 and was placed under home quarantine on Feb 15.

MOH said yesterday that five more cases have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have made a full recovery to 29.

Most of the 52 confirmed cases who are still in hospital are stable or improving.

Four remain in intensive care in critical condition.

Contact tracing for seven locally transmitted cases is ongoing.

As of noon yesterday, 1,160 people remain in quarantine in Singapore.