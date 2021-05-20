Hospital employee, 2 pre-school teachers among new 34 new local cases

A safe distancing ambassador (SDA) working at Westgate, a basic care assistant at Alexandra Hospital, and two pre-school teachers were among the 34 new Covid-19 community cases reported yesterday.

Three prison inmates and five school children also tested positive.

Four of the new cases are currently unlinked. These include the SDA, who is a 45-year-old man fully vaccinated against the virus, and the Alexandra Hospital employee, a 24-year-old woman.

The other two unlinked cases are a 28-year-old engineer and a 45-year-old delivery man.

The remaining 30 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 28 have been quarantined, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night. These include the two pre-school teachers.

The first is a 33-year-old woman who works at My First Skool in Bukit Panjang. She has received one dose of the vaccine and her infection has been linked to that of the 45-year-old delivery man.

The second is a 36-year-old teacher at Safari House in Lakeside. Her infection has been linked to that of a 64-year-old unemployed woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday.

MOH has also designated five new clusters, for a total of 24 active outbreaks in Singapore.

ACTIVE CLUSTERS

These include a cluster at Jin Tai Tong Food Industries in Kaki Bukit, which has five cases, and one at SMS Infocomm in Tampines, which has three.

There were also seven new patients whose infections are linked to the Changi Airport cluster, which now has 95 people.

Three of the seven new patients are primary school pupils. They comprise two 12-year-old girls at White Sands and St Anthony's Cannossian Primary and an 11-year-old boy at St Stephen's School.

The other two children who tested positive yesterday are a six-year-old boy at Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan kindergarten and a 15-year-old boy at Yuying Secondary School.

The six-year-old's infection has been linked to a cluster at Learning Point, a tuition centre, as he is related to a previous case there, while the secondary school student is related to a 77-year-old housewife who tested positive on Saturday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

38 New cases

31 Deaths

34 New cases in community

49 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

221 In hospital

61689 Total cases

61168 Total recovered