Hospitality industry urged to use travel lull to upskill: SkillsFuture

Technology has become all the more essential for the hospitality sector as it navigates a Covid-19 environment, and workers should make use of the current downtime in travel to reskill themselves in this area.

Making this point at a virtual global hospitality conference yesterday, SkillsFuture Singapore chief executive Ong Tze-Ch'in said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated several known mega-trends, such as digitalisation.

New requirements on the sector, such as the emphasis on safety, has led to contactless experiences, with hotels automating their check-in processes or using robots to deliver food and provide cleaning services.

"Workers need to embrace the use of technology much more, as they learn how to continue operating in a Covid-19 environment. Hence, investment in skills upgrading and training during this downtime is critical, as we seek to enable the industry to emerge stronger and transformed in the new normal," said Mr Ong, who was speaking at the Asia-Pacific Council on Hotels, Restaurants and Institutional Education conference, hosted by hospitality school Shatec.

Before the pandemic, hospitality companies said heavy work demands made it difficult for staff to attend training, he later told The Straits Times.

With the current lull in the travel industry, workers in tourism and hospitality businesses should aim to pick up new capabilities.

Visitor arrivals to Singapore are at their lowest in four decades at just 2.7 million last year - an 85 per cent drop from the 19.1 million arrivals in 2019.

Speaking at the same conference, Singapore Tourism Board chief technology officer Wong Ming Fai noted that tourism businesses have also tapped technology to reinvent tourism experiences.

Consumers are likely to have a greater preference for digital solutions after the pandemic, Mr Wong added.

Apart from building digital capabilities, the sector should grab this opportunity to test and scale up its new tourism offerings, he said, adding that5G, robotics, artificial intelligence, and extended reality like virtual and augmented reality, will all change the way people travel.

Mr Wong also said while local tourism businesses are keen to collaborate and experiment with new ideas, they also need to look into areas such as identifying trends through data analytics, which will help them better understand their target audience.