Hospitality staff awarded for going the extra mile

Concierge Mani Thevan Magadevan had just got off work at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport on Aug 29 when a worried guest approached him at the hotel lobby.

It was 2am, and the man's son had fallen and pulled his elbow while jumping on a bed in their hotel room. Despite having finished his shift, Mr Mani Thevan did not hesitate to help the guest, who he knows only as Mr Kwok. He got a wheelchair and accompanied the family to the nearest clinic - Raffles Medical at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and stayed with them to make sure things were all right.

When they were told the doctor was not able to help, and that the boy had to be taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Mr Mani Thevan went the extra mile and accompanied the family there. He stayed with them till they were discharged at around 4am.

Mr Mani Thevan said he simply put himself in the guest's shoes, asking himself the question: "What if this happened to me?"

For his effort, he was one of 146 employees in the hospitality sector receiving the annual Service Gold award on Thursday at the 25th National Kindness Award - Service Gold 2019 ceremony at the Ramada by Wyndham Singapore in Zhongshan Park.

Also recognised for his kindness was Rendezvous Hotel Singapore assistant manager Patrick Hi Weng Thiam, 47.

Mr Hi was on duty at the reception when an in-house guest called around noon, inquiring where the nearest clinic was as he had food poisoning.

On learning that the guest was too weak to walk, Mr Hi offered to bring him over using a wheelchair. At the clinic, he helped the guest with the registration process, and accompanied him through the consultation and collection of medication.

After bringing the highly grateful guest back to his room, Mr Hi even ordered congee and bottled water to the room for the guest to hydrate himself.