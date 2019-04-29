Host of activities in May to show gratitude to maids

Throughout next month, domestic helpers here will be able to enjoy activities and services specially organised to thank them for their contributions.

Helper Appreciation Month is a new initiative organised by parenting website Sassy Mama Singapore to raise awareness of maids' working conditions, their sacrifices, and their social and legal challenges.

"It's not focused on pulling down any person, organisation or government.

"It's about raising the barometer of collective goodness, and drawing out the best of willing people," said Sassy Mama senior editor Kate McFarlane.

STARTED IN HK

A similar initiative has been held in Hong Kong since 2015, and the resident who started it, Mr Steve Chitty, approached Sassy Mama to see how it could be done in Singapore.

There will be four themed weeks with different services and activities available.

May 3 to 10 will be Healthcare Week, offering health screenings, mammograms, eye examinations and discounted iron tests. May 10 to 17 is Gratitude Week, with $10 manicures, free prepaid SIM cards and discounted balikbayan boxes. Balikbayan boxes contain gifts sent home by Filipinos based outside their country.

May 17 to 24 will be Education Week, with special rates for registration for courses such as financial planning, first aid, eldercare and beauty and cosmetology.

Finally, May 24 to 31 will be Fun week, with activities including free gym sessions with social enterprise FreeSpirits and a photography walk around Singapore.

The month will end with a party on June 1 at the Australian International School.

Over 300 people attended the party last year.

More information on the activities available will be posted during the themed weeks on www.sassymamasg.com