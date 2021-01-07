Hotel restaurant worker and new SGH hire are 2 new cases in community

A Korean man, 24, who works at Azur restaurant in Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is among two unlinked community cases announced yesterday.

The work permit holder has also preliminarily tested positive for the more infectious B117 strain of Covid-19 and is pending further confirmatory tests.

He delivered pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests but did not interact with diners at the restaurant, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man's infection was detected during rostered routine testing last Saturday. He was tested again on Mondaywhen he developed acute respiratory infection symptoms.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating this is likely a current infection, said MOH.

The other community case is a 31-year-old Filipino work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines on Dec 4 and served his stay-home notice (SHN) until Dec 18. His pre-departure test on Dec 1 and test on Dec 14 during SHN were both negative.

He is employed by Singapore General Hospital but has yet to start work. As part of his pre- employment health screening, he was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday and his test result came back positive.

His serological test result has also come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

There were 29 imported cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,780.

They comprise one Singaporean, two permanent residents, one dependant's pass holder, five work pass holders, 16 work permit holders, one special pass holder and three short-term visit pass holders.

They tested positive while in isolation or serving SHN upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH. They had travelled from several countries including Britain, India and Indonesia.

MOH said stores in Plaza Singapura, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Junction 8 and Food Paradise @ NTU Canteen 2 are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

By the numbers

31 New cases

29 Deaths

2 New cases in community

24 Discharged yesterday

29 Imported cases

64 In hospital

58780 Total cases

58526 Total recovered