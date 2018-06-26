Housewife jailed six weeks for abusing maid

A housewife abused her domestic helper three times in a month, causing the injured Indonesian worker to flee on June 28, 2016.

Karen Ching Pei Yi, 58, was jailed for six weeks yesterday after pleading guilty in March to two counts of assaulting Ms Heni Solekhah, 29.

One count of using criminal force on the maid was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Ching's husband employed Ms Heni on Jan 15, 2016, and the maid lived with the couple, their two children and their son-in-law in an Ang Mo Kio flat. Ching had assigned Ms Heni, who slept on a mattress in the balcony, to perform daily chores.

"She would go to sleep at 1am and wake up at 5.45am as she was unable to complete the chores assigned to her by the accused," Deputy Public Prosecutor Li Yihong told the court.

Ms Heni was given an allowance in lieu of her weekly days off and was not allowed a mobile phone.

The abuse started on June 12, 2016, when Ching kicked the maid's buttocks.

On June 25, 2016, Ching flew into a rage when she could not find some packets of instant noodles. Ms Heni told Ching she had cooked the instant noodles at the request of family members.

DPP Li said: "The accused became angry and asked the victim whether she had eaten the instant noodles."

Ching pulled Ms Heni's hair, shook her head before pinching her chin, bruising it.

She confronted Ms Heni again two days later as she was unhappy that the maid had washed all the bedsheets and changed the mattress protector on her son's bed.

Ching pulled the maid's hair and pinched her left ear. She then pinched the maid all over her body and pushed her.

The next day, Ms Heni packed her belongings and took a taxi to the Ministry of Manpower. She recounted her ordeal to an officer and the police were alerted.