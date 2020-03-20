How companies with Malaysian workers are dealing with the lockdown

The Malaysian security officers from STS Security Services who are staying in dormitory accommodations near the office provided by the company.

Frantic calls and last-minute arrangements have helped some businesses overcome the disruption following the news of Malaysia's lockdown.

For Mr Gilbert Tan, it meant making sure that 45 confinement nannies are now in Singapore. A confinement nanny is hired to care for a new mother and her newborn.

Mr Tan, brand and business development in-charge of pregnancy care centre Confinement Angels, told The New Paper that he began calling the nannies after the lockdown news on Monday. The agency managed to house the nannies in hotels, hostels and homes of employees.

Mr Tan, 48, said the agency has 380 nannies, all Malaysians.

Star Confinement Nanny managed to bring in about 50 confinement nannies.

Ms Winnie Chong, a manager at the agency, told TNP that some of the nannies chose to stay on in Singapore after the one-month confinement job is completed.

"The nannies who have made it into Singapore are staying with friends, relatives or in hostel accommodation we provide."

Star Confinement is planning to recruit local women. Since the lockdown, it has pushed forward its training and recruitment programme to be held in the upcoming six months instead of the next three years.

STS Security Services has a total of 20 Malaysian security officers, 18 of them commute from Johor Baru to Singapore every day. Two of them have decided not to stay in Singapore.

"Nine officers have been given dormitory accommodations near the office. Three are currently staying at our clients' workplace and the rest are staying with friends," said Mr Tay Sze Kiat, 46, executive director of STS Security Services.

He told TNP that 12 relief officers will stand in to ensure that all workers have enough rest.

The security agency has also provided daily supplies and a $10 daily allowance for each of its Malaysian officers.

As for security company Certis, apart from offering temporary lodging for affected employees, it has also adjusted shift patterns and rosters to reduce impact on customers, with the remaining workforce supporting its operations.