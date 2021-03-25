How to market your talents and skills for the job you want

Research and understand what skills your target companies need and then make sure that you have them.

Even before the pandemic hit, the job landscape was already in flux, with many companies restructuring their workforce and employing technology to change the way they do business.

As a result, the number of skills employers are looking for has gone up dramatically.

Unfortunately, companies have not been able to reskill their employees fast enough to meet their changing needs.

To cope with this urgency to fill talent and skill gaps within their organisations, employers have started to "rent" these skills as the need arises.

"Even before Covid-19, companies placed the responsibility of training and development into the hands of individual employees," said Mr Paul Heng, a career and executive coach and founder of Next Corporate Coaching Services.

"Of course, training budgets still exist today, but companies are leaving it to their employees to take that first step when it comes to deciding what additional training they need and how else they can develop their skill set."

This year and beyond, Mr Heng said companies will be looking for these specific skills: change management, healthcare, AI (artificial intelligence), appreciation of big data, using data to address business needs and challenges, digital marketing, understanding social media and its impact and potential, creating an online business and understanding multi-generational customer needs and wants.

So how can you sell your specific talents and skills? Here are five ways:

Be proactive

"This means reaching out to potential employers, telling them what you can offer and making a case for why you are better than the next person when it comes to helping them close the skills gap and take their business ahead," said Mr Heng.

Before you do this, he advises putting some time and effort into researching and understanding what skills your target companies need and making sure that you have them.

If you do not, or if your skill set needs to be upgraded, it would be wise to take a course or undergo some other type of professional training.

Get hands-on experience

Another way to acquire the relevant skills is to get hands-on or practical experience, in which case you may have to apply for an internship or do pro bono or volunteer work.

"Once you have some experience, you feel more confident about what to charge for your skills," Mr Heng said.

Create a specific strategy for your target company/client

Approaching your target companies or clients should be strategic.

Rather than send them a generic cover letter or resume, highlight your skills and explain why these meet their business needs and objectives.

Talk about how your skills can contribute to their business in the short or long term, whether it is boosting their profit, increasing their output, expanding their customer base, and so on.

If you have prior experience showing how your skills helped other companies, put that in your cover letter.

Include testimonials from other employers about how your skills helped them improve sales, attract more buyers or get more online traffic, for instance.

Grow your network

Get previous clients or employers to spread the word about you and recommend you to others in the industry.

Attend virtual or in-person events for people who do similar work to you - this will help you build your contact base.

Create a professional website that plays up your marketable skills and talents. The more you get the word out about what you can offer, the better.

Acquire a range of skills

When it comes to staying employed for a long time to come, however, Mr Heng cautions against banking on one specific set of skills.

"The best way to capitalise on the skills-gap trend is to acquire a portfolio of skills so that you can contribute to different businesses in different areas.

"It's not just about being able to offer what's relevant for the current period. You also want to remain employable for the future," he said.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).