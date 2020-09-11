How to save an injured worker's life while dangling 40m in the air

Sergeant Muhammad Faris Mohammed treating the worker, who had an open leg wound.

(Above) The team of Dart specialists who were deployed to the construction site in How Sun Drive on Monday.

When Sergeant (Sgt3) Muhammad Faris Mohammed reached the injured worker at the top of the tower crane on Monday, he immediately knew the man had to be rushed to hospital.

With an open leg wound that stretched from his left hip to his ankle, the threat of infection and blood loss meant there was no time to waste.

So, while dangling 40m above ground with the casualty, Sgt3 Faris, a member of the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) disaster assistance and rescue team (Dart), sprang into action and saved the man's life.

The Bangladeshi worker, 46, got hurt on Monday at a condominium construction site off Bartley Road while conducting troubleshooting work on a 40m-tall crane.

He got caught by a moving part of the crane.

SPECIALIST

Sgt3 Faris, 33, has been a Dart specialist for a year and is cross-trained as an emergency medical technician.

He told reporters yesterday, over video conferencing app Zoom, that he had scaled to the top of the 40m-tall crane and carefully inched closer to the worker along a narrow space that could fit only two men.

Sgt3 Faris immediately stopped the bleeding with a sterile bandage, gauze pad and tape.

This was crucial to prevent the reopening of the wound, he said. He also administered oxygen to the worker, constantly checking his vital signs and for other wounds.

Said Sgt3 Faris: "I tried to make him feel as comfortable as possible. The worker was not in a state of shock, which was good as this could endanger his life.

"My focus was on his safety, especially since his injury was severe."

Sgt3 Faris was one of eight Dart specialists, together with one Dart commander, deployed to the How Sun Drive site at 4.25pm.

The father of three children, aged one to five, has been a Dart specialist for a year.

He said this was his third crane rescue and he was a firefighter for 10 years.

When asked how his family feels about his job, Sgt3 Faris said: "I always remind them we are well trained to overcome any obstacles and it gives them peace of mind."