HPB launches campaign to promote healthy eating ahead of Ramadan

A live video segment on making reduced sugar mocktails at the launch of the healthier Ramadan and Hari Raya campaign at The Malayan Council.

A public education campaign to promote healthy eating and lifestyle habits in the Malay/Muslim community was launched yesterday ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, which starts tomorrow.

During the two-month campaign, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will encourage the community to consume less sugar and choose healthier food options during Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on May 13.

HPB said it will amplify the message of "Kita dah cukup manis, kurangkan OK?" ("We are sweet enough, reduce it OK?") both online and offline.

It will also collaborate with its community partners to encourage people to quit smoking.

Yesterday, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam kicked off the campaign by noting the community's resilience in overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have come to realise during the pandemic that the things that are important to us are family and health," she said.

REFLECTION

"This Ramadan and Hari Raya period is a time for reflection, a time for celebration and a time for being with family. I hope we can work together towards creating healthier habits.

"This is something I hope the Malay/Muslim community will embrace," she said at an event held at The Malayan Council restaurant in Bussorah Street.

Earlier this year, Ms Rahayu noted that the overall percentage of Malays with diabetes had, over a three-year period, risen from 11.6 per cent to 14.4 per cent last year.

During the campaign, HPB will also reach out to the community via mainstream and social media.

There will be virtual talks as well, by former smokers working in partnership with Malay/Muslim organisations and mosques.

The former smokers will share their experience and provide tips on steps that can be taken to achieve a smoke-free lifestyle and the role family members can play to build a supportive environment.

Smokers looking to kick the habit can sign up for the I Quit 28-Day Countdown programme via healthhub.sg/programmes/88/IQuit

HPB will also be collaborating with Tabung Amal Aidilfitri Trust Fund and M3@Towns in Jurong, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Woodlands to distribute lower sugar drinks, brown rice, brown rice vermicelli, healthier oil and healthier snacks as part of grocery packs. These packs will be given to about 5,500 households during Ramadan.

More information is available on the Korang Ok Facebook page at facebook.com/korangok

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.