HPB works with Fitbit to help Singaporeans be healthier

Fitbit Premium subscribers will get a Fitbit Inspire HR for free.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) is collaborating with US fitness tracker wearable Fitbit for the Live Healthy SG initiative to encourage Singaporeans towards better habits in physical activity, sleep, nutrition and emotional well-being, said a statement by Fitbit on Wednesday.

This initiative offers Singaporeans a year-long FitBit Premium service for $10 a month, or $120 in total. In return, participants will receive a Fitbit Inspire HR worth $158 for free.

Participants can expect dynamic, personalised and one-to-one health coaching service that aims to encourage healthier habits.

Premium users have access to unlimited custom-made video workouts and audio coaching, stated Fitbit's website.

Like the National Steps Challenge and Healthy 365 app, this joint collaboration is part of HPB's plan to drive increased participation and engagement among people here.

Fitbit's plans to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning to encourage physical activity, healthy eating and better sleep quality will allow Singaporeans to take control of their own health, said Mr Zee Yoong Kang, chief executive of HPB in the statement.

The insights gathered can also help to enrich HPB's health promotion programmes, added Mr Zee.

Singaporeans and permanent residents may pre-register for Live Healthy SG next month, and the programme will start in October.