HSA revokes one tobacco license and suspends five others

A tobacco retailer has had its tobacco retail licence suspended after being caught selling cigarettes to a 13-year-old.

It was one of five retailers who had their licences suspended for six months for selling cigarettes to customers below 18, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said yesterday.

The five outlets are Eng Lee & Co at 57 Lengkok Bahru, Hla Lay New at 303 Jurong East Street 32, Kee Guan Huat Supermarket at Block 308 Clementi Avenue 4, Sathya Mini Mart at 242 Serangoon Avenue 3 and 7-Eleven at 30 Simei Street 3.

The retailer who sold cigarettes to the 13-year-old had claimed she had not checked any identification as she was unwell.

The HSA also revoked the tobacco retail licence of Mohamed Buhari Trading at 103 Teck Whye Lane for selling cigarettes to a 17-year-old in school uniform. It will no longer be able to sell tobacco products.

The suspensions and revocation took effect between April and June.

HSA said: "Sellers take the risk of contravening the laws if they assess age by mere physical appearance of the buyer."

It also reminded the public to not supply tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18. - NG WEI KAI