HSA revokes tobacco licence of shop that sold cigarettes to boy in school uniform

The shop that had its licence revoked.

A shop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 had its tobacco retail licence revoked by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for selling cigarettes to a 17-year-old boy in school uniform.

Staff at Lian Lee Super Mart, at 635 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, did not check the boy's age.

Yesterday, HSA said it had also suspended the licences of four other outlets for six months for selling cigarettes to underage people for the first time. They cannot sell tobacco products during the suspension period.

They are Shun Da Cheng Provision and Minimart at 424 Bukit Batok West Avenue 2, Giant Express at 622D Punggol Central, Buzz at 3150 Commonwealth Avenue West and S-11 (AMK Central) at 51 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

HSA said all tobacco retail licensees must educate employees on the law regarding the sale of tobacco products. They must verify the age of those who wish to buy tobacco products.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, anyone caught selling tobacco products to those below the legal age can be fined up to $5,000 for the first offence and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

Those who sell tobacco products to underage customers in school uniform or those below 12 will have their tobacco retail licence revoked.

The HSA said anyone who has information on the illegal sale or supply of tobacco products to underage people can call the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 during office hours.