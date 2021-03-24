HSA seizes record $369,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components

In the largest haul of electronic vaporisers to date, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized more than $369,000 worth of e-vaporisers and components last Thursday.

Three men are assisting with HSA investigations, including an individual who is also being probed by the police for allegedly possessing several scheduled weapons in his home, said the HSA and the police in a joint statement yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, the HSA arrested two suspects aged 34 and 39 after they turned up at a storage facility in Tuas to purportedly collect several consignments of the prohibited e-vaporisers.

Later that day, HSA raided the Serangoon North home of the third suspect, who is said to be involved in the peddling of the e-vaporisers.

The officers seized 1,157 assorted e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted e-vaporiser pods from the storage facility and the suspect's home.

HSA officers also seized two knuckledusters and a push dagger from the suspect's home. The police are investigating the 24-year-old suspect for possessing the scheduled weapons.

E-vaporisers, which simulate smoking, are non-combustible. Each consists of an atomiser, a battery source and a small container for e-liquid or juice.