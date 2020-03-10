HSA warns consumers against three health products

(From left) Shen Qi Dan Bai Nian Cao Yao, Ricalinu and Freaky Fitz may pose serious health risks.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public not to buy or consume three health products after they were found to contain certain potent medicinal ingredients.

In a press release yesterday, HSA said consumption of the three products - pain relievers Shen Qi Dan Bai Nian Cao Yao and Ricalinu, as well as slimming product Freaky Fitz - may pose serious health risks.

It was claimed Shen Qi Dan Bai Nian Cao Yao, from Malaysia, contained only herbal ingredients like cordyceps and ginseng, but HSA found medicinal ingredients such as an antihistamine, a steroid and a painkiller.

"These potent ingredients can cause serious adverse effects when used without medical supervision," said HSA.

A woman in her 70s experienced chest discomfort after taking the product.

Ricalinu, from Indonesia, was falsely marketed as containing just herbs for treating aliments such as rheumatism and gout, but tests found that it contained potent painkillers and a potent steroid.

A man in his 40s had attempted to bring in 20 boxes of Ricalinu from Indonesia but was stopped at the Singapore Cruise Centre by checkpoint officers.

Slimming product Freaky Fitz, sold on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Carousell, Lazada and Qoo10, claimed to be able to help consumers slim down within days.

The product was found to contain sibutramine, a prescription medicine that has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The slimming drink was marketed as containing natural ingredients providing fast results.

The product also carried a Good Manufacturing Practice logo that is falsified, and may mislead consumers into believing that the product is safe to consume and manufactured with high quality standards.

TAKE DOWN

HSA said it was working with the e-commerce platforms to take down the listings.

All suppliers and sellers must stop selling these products immediately. Those who are convicted may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $100,000, or both.