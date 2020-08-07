HSA warns public about three products

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public about three products containing substances that can cause heart attacks, strokes and low blood pressure.

One of the products features a potent ingredient similar to erectile dysfunction medicine.

In a press release yesterday, HSA said Coco Curv, Choco Fit and Hamer Candy are sold online.

Coco Curv, which was marketed as a slimming product, was reported to HSA by a woman who had bought it in Malaysia.

The product was touted as being able to help burn fat and calories, boost energy and metabolism and control carbohydrate craving.

Another slimming product, Choco Fit, was found by HSA during its investigations into Coco Curv.

HSA's tests revealed that both products contained sibutramine, a weight loss medicine banned here since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Another consumer reported Hamer Candy to HSA after recognising the product was harmful.

HSA said it contained nortadalafil, which is chemically related to tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Nortadalafil may lead to increased risk of low blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.

HSA had warned the public about Choco Fit last year and Hamer Candy in 2018 and taken down product listings online.

But they resurfaced with new packaging, a common tactic used by manufacturers to evade detection and entice consumers, HSA said.

The three products were sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Qoo10, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. HSA has told the platforms to remove these listings.