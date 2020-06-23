HSA warns public over three weight-loss products

The public should not purchase or consume three products - Clinic K, RO Slim Booster and Rozell Detox, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). It also warned sellers and suppliers to stop selling these illegal products immediately.

HSA received complaints about Clinic K from consumers who said they experienced extreme thirst, rapid heartbeat, dizziness and loss of appetite after taking it.

One woman in her 40s developed symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, breathlessness and dizziness after taking the product for two days. The symptoms persisted for a few weeks even after she reduced her dosage by half the recommended dose and stopped consuming after five days.

Clinic K, marketed to be of "safe medical grade" and the "No 1 clinical weight-loss formula in Korea", claimed to contain natural ingredients such as amino acids and green tea extract.

However, HSA's tests revealed that the product contained a high level of sibutramine, which was previously a prescription-only medicine for weight loss but has been banned here since 2010 because of an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The level of sibutramine detected in Clinic K was double the maximum daily dose previously allowed, the authority said.

Sibutramine was also found in RO Slim Booster, which was marketed as a diet-control product.

It was sold as an accompanying product to Rozell Detox, which was marketed to contain natural ingredients such as fruit powder and fruit extracts.

Consumers reported experiencing profuse sweating and rapid heart rate after taking Rozell Detox, which was found to contain the potent laxative sennoside.

All three products are sold on local commerce platforms including Shopee, Carousell and Qoo10, as well as Facebook and Instagram.

HSA is working with these platforms to remove the listings.