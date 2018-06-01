HSA warns of two slimming products containing banned substance

The Health Sciences Authority has ordered all sellers and suppliers to stop selling Nuvitra and BeColi immediately.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) yesterday warned the public against buying or consuming two slimming products sold online - Nuvitra and BeColi.

The products pose a serious health risk. They contain a banned substance called sibutramine and potent laxatives, HSA said in a statement.

Nuvitra and BeColi were marketed online by NKD Singapore as slimming supplements, with claims that weight loss could be achieved within a short time.

HSA said Nuvitra, also known as Nuvitra King Diet, was sold online by other sellers.It has directed NKD to stop the sale of the two products, and other online platforms' administrators have been told to remove their Web listings. NKD is assisting HSA in its investigations.

Sibutramine, found in both products, used to be available here as a prescription-only weight loss drug, but it was withdrawn in 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Other adverse effects include high blood pressure, hallucinations and mood swings.

Tests by HSA showed Nuvitra contained sennosides, while BeColi had sennosides and bisacodyl. Theseare laxatives used to relieve constipation, which may result in nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Prolonged use may cause watery diarrhoea and lead to fluid and electrolyte abnormalities, as well as colonic atony, where a lack of muscle strength in the large intestine may result in chronic constipation.

ILLEGAL

HSA has ordered all sellers and suppliers to stop selling Nuvitra and BeColi immediately. Anyone convicted of selling illegal health products may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $100,000.

The public can contact HSA on 6866-3485 during office hours or e-mail hsa-is@hsa.gov.sg if they have information on the sale and supply of illegal products.