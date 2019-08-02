Humility and grit keys to nursing

Despite the stress of being a nurse, Mr Chan Joon Kai says he feels fulfilled by the job.

He has been hit, spat on, and screamed at by patients and their family members.

He has even been put in a cast after an aggressive patient lashed out at him, but nurse clinician Chan Joon Kai has taken it all in his stride.

The 49-year-old told The New Paper that the training nurses receive does not always prepare them for the emotions and unpredictability of the job.

He said: "In schools, we learn about perfect scenarios, but in the wards, things can change very quickly. As nurses, who are in the centre of many processes, coordinating between doctors, therapists, patients and their relatives, it can all be quite overwhelming."

Mr Chan made the mid-career switch to nursing in 2004, after having spent nine years in the creative industry.

According to Workforce Singapore, since 2003, more than 1,200 mid-career locals have participated in the Nursing Professional Conversion Programmes. Of this number, about 20 per cent are men.

Mr Chan said his years in the creative industry help him multi-task and think outside the box.

He added: "It helps me respond more quickly and make critical decisions even under pressure."

Despite the high-stress environment, Mr Chan said he feels fulfilled by the job, especially when he is able to rise above challenges and make a difference in the lives of patients.

He recalled an incident when the ward he was working in had a difficult dementia patient. He and his team came up with an idea to help her cope.

They did their research by speaking to her family and found out that she used to work in a laundromat.

Mr Chan said that because many dementia patients still recall the earlier years of their lives, he and his team came up with the idea to put together some clean clothes and allow the patient to sort and fold them.

He said: "It worked very well to calm her, and she would happily sit and fold."

He added: "It really feels very satisfying, to see them come in sick and frail and leave happy. Especially when the families come up to us and thank us for taking good care of them, it feels great."

Mr Chan said: "Some people still have the opinion that nurses do a dirty job, that we are glorified cleaners, but they don't see how much of a difference the job can make.

"For people who want to go into nursing, I think humility and determination are key. The job has taught me a lot, and taught me to better value my own life and health. I don't regret changing (to nursing), but I've learnt that nurses must be prepared that there will be challenges."