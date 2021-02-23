Husband of SIA crew member who tested positive is sole local case

The husband of a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member who previously tested positive for Covid-19 was the sole community case yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 48-year-old Singaporean man works as an events planner but has not been to work since Feb 1.

He was quarantined on Feb 9 after his wife tested positive for the virus, but tested negative when he was swabbed then.

He lost his sense of smell on Feb 15 during his quarantine period but did not report his symptoms.

On Saturday, he developed a fever and self-medicated without informing MOH. He was tested the next day as part of the ministry's protocol for quarantined individuals and tested positive for Covid-19.

His serological test came back negative, indicating he is likely to have a current infection.

He has also been tested for the B117 strain, the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, as his wife tested positive for it. That result is pending.

"Individuals on quarantine or SHN are required to declare any symptoms promptly, and to report their health status to MOH every day. They are provided with a list of Covid-19 symptoms to look out for, as well as reporting instructions, at the start of their isolation period," said MOH.

"We remind these individuals to be socially responsible and report their symptoms promptly, even if these are early or mild," it added.

His wife, a 41-year-old Singaporean, also did not seek medical attention after losing her sense of smell and tested positive after a routine swab on Feb 7.

She had just received her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine a few days before testing positive.

There were nine imported cases confirmed by MOH yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 59,879. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

10

New cases

1

New cases in community

9

Imported cases

59,879

Total cases

29

Deaths

15

Discharged yesterday

19

In hospital

59,731

Total recovered