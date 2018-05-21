Hwa Chong Institution raises $58,000 paddling for charity

More than 500 participants, including Hwa Chong Institution's canoeing and dragon boat team, alumni and the public joined in the race.

A group of students paddled hard on 12 rowing machines in a race against time -in a shopping centre.

They endured sore muscles and braved stares .

The Hwa Chong Institution students were doing this as part of a 24-hour kayaking challenge to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore.

At The Star Vista shopping centre, the students, split into teams and taking turns, started paddling from Saturday.

The more distance they covered, the more sponsors and donors donated. By the end of the challenge yesterday, they had raised more than $58,000.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee also paddled for the cause.

Speaking to the students at the closing ceremony, he said: "No one is ever too young to make a difference. In Singapore, there are people of different abilities, different talents and who face different challenges.

"And your awareness in participating in today's activity shows that you are sensitive to the needs of others and you want to do something within your skill sets and talents to make that difference."

The project, which began as an annual affair in 2011 and subsequently a biennial one after 2014, aims to raise awareness about muscular dystrophy.

Second-year student Ling Yi Xin, 18, who helped organise the event, said: "The main aim of the challenge was to really continuously paddle for 24 hours... When it was tough, what kept us going was that we were doing it not for ourselves, but for them."