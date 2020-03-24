IB examinations in May cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Baccalaureate (IB) exams in May will be cancelled in response to the Covid-19 crisis affecting over 200,000 students globally.

In a statement, the IB organisation said the exams, scheduled between April 30 and May 22 for Diploma and career-related programme candidates, will no longer be held.

Students of the two-year IB programmes who are largely between 16 and 19 years old, typically use the certificate to enter higher education institutions internationally.

IB students will be awarded a Diploma or a course certificate that reflects their standard of work this far, depending on the programme they have registered for.

The statement said: "This is based on their coursework and the established assessment expertise, rigour and quality control measures already built into the programmes."

The New Paper understands that the cancellation also affects students in international schools here, with some of these examinations amounting to over 80 per cent of their grades.

The IB organisation said its decision is based on advice from stakeholders, including schools, students and official bodies.

In an online statement, the organisation said that while some schools were preparing students to take their examinations in May, other schools were not sure if they would be open for the exams.

It said it was unable to reschedule the exam because of the amount of preparation work involved, which includes printing, posting and scanning the papers.

"The IB has determined what it believes to be the most responsible and ethical way forward," the statement said.

The full details and FAQs will be shared by Friday.