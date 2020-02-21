ICA issued 77 Stay-Home Notices in first 12 hours

Within 12 hours of coming into effect, 77 Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) were issued by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The SHN, introduced on Monday by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, is meant to replace the leave of absence (LOA) isolation orders.

It is primarily meant for those returning from China (excluding Hubei province) and has been in effect from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Responding to media queries, an ICA spokesman said that as of noon on Wednesday, 77 SHNs have been issued to Singapore residents and long-term pass holders.

Those under the order must remain at home at all times, though they can still live with others such as family members and receive visitors.

This is a step up from LOA orders, which allow individuals to leave their homes for brief periods for valid reasons such as to get food. The SHN is strictly enforced using technology and surveillance, and those found flouting the order will face stiffer penalties.

Long-term pass holders will have their passes revoked, and residents will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA).

The ICA spokesman added that SHNs are also applicable to children and wards under the age of 18, who may face disciplinary action such as suspension or dismissal from school should they flout the order.

Foreign students may have their Student's Pass or Dependant's Pass cancelled.

A copy of the SHN seen by The New Paper showed that those issued with the notice are required to provide their personal particulars, and those of their children, to the authorities.

Under the IDA, which was updated this year, those who commit less serious offences can now pay compound fines instead of being charged in court.

This allows the authorities to calibrate responses to each individual breach.

The director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, will have the discretion in compounding an offence.

Anyone found flouting the order the first time may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

If found flouting the order more than once, the maximum possible penalties are doubled.