ICA officer charged with receiving cash and sexual services as bribes

Teo Hwee Peng (above) was slapped with 12 charges of corruption yesterday after allegedly receiving bribes from Cheng Wenjuan and Liang Qinglan.

An officer from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) allegedly received bribes and sexual services from two Chinese nationals to help them stay here.

Teo Hwee Peng, 47, was hit with 12 charges of corruption yesterday.

The checkpoints inspector allegedly received 7,000 yuan (S$1,420) in loans from Liang Qinglan, 37, from Oct 25, 2018, to July 30 last year.

He also allegedly received a red packet, a bribe of more than $2,000, an iPhone, and sex from Liang.

Court documents said these were bribes for Teo to arrange a Special Pass for her so she could remain in Singapore.

He also allegedly received $1,500 and sexual services last year from Cheng Wenjuan, 32, for the same reason.

A Special Pass is issued for specific purposes such as assistance in investigations, court attendance and for stateless persons residing here.

Special Pass holders are not allowed to work without a valid work pass.

Both Liang and Cheng were slapped with nine and 18 charges respectively yesterday for corruption.

All of Liang's charges related to bribes involving Teo.

Four of Cheng's charges involved bribes involving Teo, while the remaining 14 were in relation to Kelvin Lim Chee Wee, 42, the manager of a motor vehicle workshop.

Lim, who was slapped with 14 corruption charges yesterday, allegedly received sexual services and more than $7,000 from Cheng from May to July last year.

These were allegedly bribes for him to help get a purported ICA officer to arrange a Special Pass for her.

Cheng also allegedly bribed Lim with $2,000 and 3,000 yuan for another man to get a Special Pass.

Teo, Liang and Cheng indicated they would be contesting their charges, while Lim said he would be consulting a lawyer before making a decision.

All four are expected back in court on Dec 17.

Teo, Liang, Cheng and Lim are out on bail of $50,000, $10,000, $30,000 and $20,000 respectively.

For each count of corruption, offenders can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.