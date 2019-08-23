ICA officers find 1,127 packs of contraband cigarettes in tyres

The contraband cigarettes, which were wrapped in plastic trunking and tape, were concealed within the tyres of the cars.

When officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) inspected two cars at the Woodlands Checkpoint, they discovered something unusual.

Hidden within the car tyres were 1,127 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, the ICA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The inspections were done on Monday and Tuesday in which officers found the cigarettes in two separate cases. The contraband cigarettes, which were wrapped in plastic trunking and tape, were concealed within the tyres of the cars, ICA said.

ANOMALIES

The officers became suspicious when they observed anomalies in the spare tyres as well as in the scanned image.

The cases, involving two Malaysian men aged 19 and 35, were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In its post, ICA said the vehicles used in the commission of such offences are liable to be forfeited.

According to ICA, these methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods can be used to smuggle items, such as fireworks, night sticks, flick knives and airsoft guns, into the country.