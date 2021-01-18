ICA officers find contraband cigarettes in God of Fortune figurines

The cigarettes were hidden inside the Chinese God of Fortune figurines.

At first glance, the plump, gold ingot-wielding figurines look like the benevolent smiling Chinese God of Fortune.

But officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) were not easily taken in when carrying out X-ray checks.

They discovered a total of 11,285 cartons and 7,685 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside the figurines on a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint last Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday on how the smuggling attempt was foiled, ICA said its officers noticed anomalies in the X-ray images of Chinese New Year-related figurines transported by a Malaysian lorry entering Singapore.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA, which has referred the case to Singapore Customs for further investigations.