ICA seizes 20 sets of airsoft guns, parts

Twenty sets of airsoft guns and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on July 24.

An ICA officer spotted anomalies while scanning a shipment of cargo at Changi Airfreight Centre, the authority said in a post on Facebook.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Airsoft guns, or any other guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas, are controlled items under the Arms and Explosives Act.

ICA said that it will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts.

