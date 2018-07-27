ICA thwarts man’s attempt to smuggle fish

The 92 fighting fish were found in a car. Above: The cats were stowed below the driver and front passenger seats of another car.

Checkpoint officers sensed something fishy when a 58-year-old man drove his Singapore-registered car through the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The man was later found with 92 fighting fish hidden in the boot, centre console and under the floor mat of his car on July 20, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

ICA said the man did not have a valid permit issued by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to import ornamental fish.

In a separate case, a 48-year-old man was jailed for six weeks on Wednesday for illegally importing two cats into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Mohamed Yazid Ahmad sedated the cats - a Bengal cross and a British shorthair - before hiding them below the driver and front passenger seats of his car in November last year.

He drove the Singapore-registered vehicle to the checkpoint where ICA officers found the cats covered with two dark-coloured shirts.

Animals smuggled into Singapore are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases into the country, the ICA said.