ICA worker, daughter allegedly took bribes to speed up PR application

One was an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) customer service officer and the other worked for a company specialising in helping foreigners with their permanent residency (PR) applications.

Together, Lucy Teo, 49, and Sharon Loo Wai Woon, 28, allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to help a Malaysian woman expedite her PR application.

In exchange, the woman, Fenny Tey Hui Nee, 24, is accused of giving a total of $1,500 in bribes to Teo.

The New Paper understands that Loo is Teo's daughter and Loo had allegedly introduced Tey to her mother.

The trio were taken to court yesterday for these offences.

Tey, who successfully became a PR, faces two charges of corruptly giving $750 in gratification to Teo on two occasions - Sept 28 and Oct 10, 2017.

Loo, a sales consultant for Immigration Solutions Singapore, and Teo each face two charges of abetting Teo to obtain the bribes.

Teo also faces 20 charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

She allegedly illegally accessed ICA's Central Identification and Registration Information System to retrieve:

- the PR application statuses of one Huang Guanxiong twice, one Chen Xiaoping four times, and the PR application status of Tey on 11 occasions, as well as

- the passport number and exit records of Singaporean Loo Ah Ngoo on three occasions.

EXPEDITE

These offences took place between May 25 and Oct 30 last year. It is not clear how this helped expedite Tey's application or how the four are related.

Responding to media queries, ICA said it reported Teo to the police after her offences were detected through its internal checks and investigations.

Teo was handling public inquiries on NRIC matters and her responsibility as a customer service officer did not involve the processing of PR applications, an ICA spokesman said.

Teo has been interdicted from service since Dec 19 last year.

ICA's spokesman said it regularly reminds its officers on the expected conduct and behaviour in the use of IT systems.

She added: "ICA takes a serious view of errant officers. ICA officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity. Officers who break the law will be dealt with, in accordance with the law."

Attempts by TNP to contact Immigration Solutions Singapore have been unsuccessful.

According to its website, the company caters to expatriates, foreigners, and overseas workers, covering every step in the PR application process, including documentation, representation, and submission of forms.

Teo, Loo and Tey did not have lawyers and are expected to return to court on Nov 7.

Loo and Tey are out on $5,000 bail, while Teo's $15,000 bail was extended.

If convicted of corruption, the women can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

If Teo is found guilty of Computer Misuse Act offences, she can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.