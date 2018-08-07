Iconic temple’s chairman removed from post after probe

The Commissioner of Charities said internal controls were nearly "non-existent" at the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple (above).

The chairman of one of Singapore's oldest Hindu temples has been removed from his post, after a probe found "severe mismanagement" in how the temple was run.

Mr Sivakadacham, who goes by just one name, can no longer act as a board member or trustee of the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road, the Commissioner of Charities (COC) said in a statement yesterday.

The COC "is satisfied that there has been mismanagement in the administration of the charity" which Mr Sivakadacham was responsible for or was privy to, "by his conduct contributed to or facilitated".

In April, the Commissioner said a probe found a "severe lack of care and prudence" by board members as guardians of the temple's charitable assets between January 2011 and July 2014.

Internal controls were nearly "non-existent". Such behaviour put the temple's funds and assets at risk. Key office bearers had "prevalently" issued uncrossed cheques and allowed them to be exchanged for cash at the temple.

Between January 2011 and July 2014, the temple issued at least 823 uncrossed cheques amounting to more than $1.5 million. Of these, 45 cheques worth more than $227,000 were given to people who were not the intended recipients.

Mr Sivakadacham's removal comes some three months after the Charities Commissioner, Dr Ang Hak Seng, suspended him.

During the intervening months, Dr Ang sought feedback about his plan to remove him. After considering the views received, Dr Ang is satisfied the removal is necessary to protect the charity's assets.

Mr Sivakadacham is disqualified from acting as a board member, trustee or key staff member in any charity in the future. Replacing him as chairman is Ernst & Young partner Shekaran K. Krishnan, who was appointed as board member by the COC in April.

Dr Ang said: "Any negative conduct within the charity sector can bring about serious damage and erode public trust in our charities. Hence, we cannot tolerate mismanagement or misconduct in the administration of charities."

The temple's daily operations and services are not affected and will continue as usual.

The Commercial Affairs Department is combing through the temple's finances to see if criminal offences were committed.