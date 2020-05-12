Ikea to open new store in Jem next year

The Swedish furniture retailer's third outlet in Singapore will occupy three floors in the Jurong shopping mall.

Ikea's first small-store concept in South-east Asia will open at Jem in the second quarter of 2021.

At around 6,500 sq m, the Swedish furniture retailer's third outlet in Singapore will occupy three floors in the shopping mall.

It will be on Levels 2 to 4, the replacement tenant for department store Robinsons, which will close in August.

The store will be organised in a new way, combining everything Ikea has to offer for each core area of the home into one department.

It will not have a playground or built-in warehouse, but will feature the Ikea Restaurant, offering the popular Swedish meatballs, sustainable seafood and fried chicken wings.

Ikea retail director for Singapore and Vietnam Jaap Doornbos said in a statement: "This store will bring us closer to millions of customers. This will be the first time we are establishing a smaller Ikea store format as a tenant within a shopping centre in this region. There are only a few other Ikea stores like it in the world today."

Mr Sebastian Hylving, property and expansion director for Ikea South-east Asia and Mexico, added that Ikea's blue-box stores in Tampines and Alexandra attract close to seven million visits a year.

"We see a bright future ahead for our store at Jem," said Mr Hylving, who recently signed a contract with Lendlease, the property and infrastructure group which manages Jem.

Ms Ng Hsueh Ling, managing director for Lendlease in Singapore and chief investment officer for Asia, said: "We are excited to be partnering with an innovative brand like Ikea and look forward to bringing a first-to-market lifestyle concept to our shoppers. We are continually rejuvenating our tenancy mix and bringing new experiences to them."