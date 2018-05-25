Ikea recalls bicycle with defective drive belt

Swedish furniture chain Ikea has issued a precautionary recall of its Sladda bicycle over safety issues with the drive belt.

Ikea Singapore said yesterday that the drive belt is prone to snap suddenly, which may lead to falls.

It said that it was informed of the risk by a well-established component supplier.

There have been 11 reports of such incidents, including two people who suffered minor injuries, though there have been no known incidents reported in Singapore.

The bicycle, which first hit the shelves in 26 markets in August 2016, was part of Ikea's move to create sustainable urban transportation solutions, said the company.

It won the international Red Dot Award for its design.

Ikea urged consumers who own Sladda bicycles to stop using them. They can return their bicycle to an Ikea store for a full refund.

Proof of purchase will not be required, the statement said.

Those who bought accessories specifically designed to fit the Sladda bicycle will also receive a refund, it added.

"Ikea apologises for any inconvenience and wants to thank all customers for their understanding," it said.

The public can visit Ikea.sg or contact Ikea's Customer Contact Centre on 6786-6868. - NG HUIWEN