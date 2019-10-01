Ikea recalls children’s bibs over choking hazard

Consumers who have purchased the blue or red two-pack of Matvra children's bibs should cease usage and return the product to any Ikea store for a full refund or a replacement product.

The Swedish furniture store is recalling the bibs as they pose a choking hazard.

In a press release yesterday, Ikea said that it has received reports that the button on this range of Matvra bibs can come off and become a choking hazard.

It added that while no known incidents have been reported in Singapore, the recall serves as a precautionary measure.

The release stated: "Ikea urges all customers to return the product to Ikea for a full refund or a similar product. A proof of purchase (receipt) is not required."

"It has come to our attention that there is a risk for the button to come off if the child pulls at it", said Business Area Manager Emelie Knoester.

The spokesman stressed that bibs with the same Matvra name, but with a different colour or design, such as the fruit or vegetables patterns and the green or yellow coloured bibs, are safe to use as they make use of a different material and have a different design.

For more information, customers can contact the Ikea Customer Contact Centre at 6786-6868.- CHEOW SUE-ANN