Ikea recalls travel mugs due to chemical concerns

Ikea is recalling their Troligtvis line of travel mugs after tests showed that the cups "migrated" or transferred levels of dibuthyl phthalate that exceeded prescribed levels. PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE

Ikea Singapore is recalling its line of Troligtvis travel mugs marked “Made in India” over concerns that the product contains chemicals that exceed the prescribed limits.

In a statement released Jan 15, Ikea said the mugs are recalled after recent test reports showed that dibuthyl phthalate (DBP), a chemical commonly used to make plastics flexibile and durable, was used in the manufacturing of the mugs.

Ikea decided to recall the mugs in spite of a “very low risk of any immediate negative health effect”.

Customers who have the travel mug may return it at any Ikea store for a full refund.

No proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is required.

The Swedish furniture retailer prohibits the use of such chemicals in products that come in contact with food.

The travel mugs have been sold in Singapore since August 2019 and comes in four colours: beige, green, pink and blue.

For more information, customers may contact the Ikea Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868.