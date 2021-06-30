Illegal racers to face stiffer penalties from today

Illegal racers and those who get others to assume responsibility for their traffic violations will face harsher penalties from today, as a slew of previously amended traffic laws take effect.

With the changes, electric bicycle riders must also start registering for an online theory test.

Companies whose drivers are involved in an offence while driving a company vehicle will be required to quickly identify their driver to the Traffic Police.

The harsher penalties are a result of changes to the Road Traffic Act passed by Parliament last month.

The provisions on illegal races, in particular, were made after 26 people were caught taking part in illegal street races last year, up from 17 people in total charged with this offence from 2015 to 2019.

From today, those who promote or take part in illegal speed races can be fined up to $5,000, up from the previous range of between $1,000 and $2,000. They can also be jailed for up to a year, double the previous maximum of six months.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years - up from a year - and fined up to $10,000, much higher than the $2,000 to $3,000 previously.

Separately, those who mislead the Traffic Police by getting others to take the rap for them, as well as those who take the rap for others, can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both, in a new offence created to penalise those who obstruct justice.

They may also be disqualified from driving, a punishment which from today can be dished out to those who commit an offence in a road rage context.