Images of unity win at last year’s Total Defence photo contest

While supporting his nephew at his passing-out parade (POP) at the Marina Bay Floating Platform, Mr Ahmad Iskandar Abdullah snapped a shot of the national servicemen throwing their caps in the air.

The wide-angle shot of young men of different races in the foreground and the Marina Bay skyline in the background won the first runner-up prize in the We Are Total Defence Photo Challenge last year.

"I wanted to capture the camaraderie and brotherhood in that moment," Mr Ahmad Iskandar told The New Paper.

The 45-year-old senior associate in an architecture firm added: "I hope the public can look at my photo and see how the POP is a shared moment of joy and celebration.

"It is also a recognition of the hardships our young men have gone through together as one community."

Community was also at the heart of John Thng Wen Cong's submission for the photo challenge.

The second runner-up captured members of the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) scout group with their arms around one another as they sang National Day songs.

The ACS (I) secondary 4 student said he had angled his shot so as not to show their faces.

He said: "I wanted to convey the strong camaraderie among these students, regardless of their race, language, or religion."

Of the five pillars of Total Defence, social defence stood out most for the 16-year-old.

"I have heard of social defence many times, but participating in the competition last year gave me the chance to define this concept for myself," he said.

GRAND PRIZE

Both winners will also be taking part in this year's photo challenge, which gives participants a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 in Challenger vouchers in addition to becoming the special event photographer for National Day Parade 2019.

Mr Ahmad Iskandar's advice to fellow participants: "Try out different angles and unique perspectives, so you can tell different stories."

More details on the theme and how to participate can be found on the We Are Total Defence Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The deadline for entries is Aug 12, 11.59pm.