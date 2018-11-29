IMDA blocks two Malaysian news sites for refusing to take down false articles

Two Malaysian alternative news sites have been blocked here after they refused to take down articles containing allegations deemed false by the authorities.

Access to The Coverage and Funny Pasar was blocked by internet service providers (ISPs) here under direction from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

In a reply to queries from The New Paper, an IMDA spokesman said the ISPs were directed to restrict access to the sites on Nov 10.

The spokesman said: "The Coverage and Funny Pasar published States Times Review (STR)'s false allegations which impugned the integrity of Singapore's public institutions.

"IMDA had previously assessed that the STR article was objectionable on the grounds of public interest and constituted prohibited content under Singapore's Internet Code of Practice."

The STR article linked Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

STR had previously refused to remove the article, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore had filed a police report against it.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam had also previously said the article contained "absurd allegations".