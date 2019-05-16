IMDA signs MOU to deepen cooperation with Chinese media
BEIJING The Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and its Chinese counterpart National Radio Television Administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday.
The agreement aims to deepen cooperation between Singapore and Chinese companies in areas such as talent and co-production in order to build a more vibrant media ecosystem in Asia, said IMDA chief industry development officer Howie Lau.
Singapore media companies have a history of successful collaborations in China, with documentaries such as China At High Speed by Oak3 Films and Maritime Silk Road Reborn by Infocus Asia, which was broadcast on the National Geographic Channel.
Through this partnership, Singapore companies will be able to work with new partners to create fresh, innovative content and access new audiences, while the Chinese can in turn leverage on Singapore to expand into the Asean market, said Mr Lau. - THE STRAITS TIMES
