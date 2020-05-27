Import of PMDs, e-bikes will require LTA approval

The authorities are taking steps to strengthen laws and enforcement as a growing number of people use PMDs and power-assisted bicycles to get around.

Open spaces such as courtyards and plazas will be designated as public paths later this year, enabling the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take enforcement action against errant cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users in such areas.

And LTA's approval will be required before any business or individual can import PMDs or power-assisted bicycles (PABs), with offenders facing a fine and jail time from the first quarter of next year.

These are measures introduced under two separate Bills passed yesterday.

The authorities are taking steps to strengthen the laws and enforcement, as a growing number of people use these devices to get around.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min told the House the Active Mobility (Amendment No. 2) Bill will allow path-connected open spaces such as atriums to be declared as public paths.

Bicycles are allowed on public paths, but motorised PMDs such as e-scooters and PABs are banned.

Dr Lam said this will provide clarity to all path users and will also empower LTA to enforce rules in these areas to reduce potential conflicts.

"We understand that some of these path-connected open spaces are used for community or municipal functions, such as grassroots events... We will facilitate events and activities by allowing open spaces to be closed temporarily."

SEIZURE

The Bill will also let LTA immediately seize non-compliant devices posing fire risks and dispose of them once the 30-day notice period to submit an objection has lapsed.

Meanwhile, the Small Motorised Vehicles (Safety) Bill will make it illegal for anyone to import PMDs and PABs without LTA's approval from the first quarter of next year.

For the first offence, individuals can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to six months while businesses can be fined up to $10,000.

With more areas now designated as public paths, LTA will mark out the different kinds of path-connected open space, Dr Lam said in response to questions from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan.

But Dr Lam clarified that void decks and the space in front of commercial spaces in estates will not be reclassified as public paths.

These areas will continue to be regulated under the town councils' by-laws.