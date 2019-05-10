Imported case of monkeypox confirmed in Singapore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore.

The patient, a 38-year-old Nigerian, arrived in Singapore alone on April 28 and tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. He is in an isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and is in a stable condition.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted to humans from animals.

Human-to-human transmission, while possible, is limited.

It can happen from close contact with respiratory tract secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or objects recently contaminated by a contaminated person's fluids or lesion materials.

Symptoms usually include fever, aches, swollen lymph nodes and skin rash. While most patients recover within two to three weeks, complications can occur and even result in death.

The MOH said the patient stayed in a hotel in Geylang Lorong 8 from April 28 and attended a workshop at 3 Church Street on April 29 and 30.

He then developed fever and other symptoms and remained in his hotel room until he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by ambulance on May 7.

"The patient reported that prior to his arrival in Singapore, he had attended a wedding in Nigeria, where he may have consumed bush meat (the meat of wild animals), which could be a source of transmission of monkeypox virus," said the MOH.

While risk of spread is low, MOH is taking precautions.

Based on their investigations, MOH have identified 23 people who have been in close contact with the patient.

All but one are currently quarantined at NCID and have been offered vaccination. The quarantine period is for 21 days.

The other person had left Singapore before the patient had been diagnosed, but he has been contacted and he has indicated he is well. The authorities in his country have been notified of the case as a precaution.