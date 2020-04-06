Inaugural FastJobs Excellence Awards to recognise, encourage workers

The hard work that service and operational employees in Singapore do on a daily basis often goes unnoticed by the public.

Which is why FastJobs, the mobile app for both job seekers and employers to fill non-executive and part-time jobs on the go, hopes to encourage this group to continue giving their best in their respective fields with the inaugural FastJobs Excellence Awards.

The digital awards comprise three categories: Outstanding Service Award, Lifelong Learner Award and Rockstar Rookie Award.

A FastJobs spokesman told The New Paper: "As a job app popular with non-executive jobseekers, we have wanted to give our users as well as other non-executive employees in Singapore a chance to be recognised.

"It is particularly during this time (of the Covid-19 outbreak) that we see Singapore's front line and support employees braving the situation to keep essential services running and provide for their families.

"And in the current economic climate, when it's so easy to focus on ourselves and how we're doing, let's take some time to give kudos to the people who form the backbone of our economy."

Nominations are open to the public until April 30 at https://bit.ly/2UBPCCe, and you can stand a chance to win prizes worth up to $3,000 per category. Visit the FastJobs Excellence Awards Facebook group for more information.

One nominee is Madam Suhaini Ali, 31, who is "excited and nervous" at being put up for the Outstanding Service Award, which honours those who go to great lengths to ensure the best experience possible for internal and external customers.

She has been at OneCare Medical for five years, working her way up from Clinic Assistant to Cluster Manager. She has been working harder during the Covid-19 crisis to ensure the safety of her staff.

Madam Suhaini said her "passion for healthcare" has kept her motivated ever since she was a student nurse at ITE College East pursuing a Nitec in Nursing.

Ms Yvonne Lin, 28, a membership relations executive at Amore Fitness, was nominated for the Rockstar Rookie Award, which honours the newbie who has performed above expectations in a short span of time.

Even though Ms Lin joined the fitness gym and spa less than two years ago, her supervisor testified that she has shown "exceptional ability in handling customers". For example, when faced with demanding customers, Ms Lin manages to calm them down and listen to and understand their needs.

Mr Zhang Hong Wei, 47, feels "very happy" to be one of the nominees for the Lifelong Learner Award, which will be given to those aged 45 and above who exemplify workforce resilience and show their ability to continuously adapt and learn new skills and technologies.

After seven years as a garbage collector and two years transporting soil and cement, he noticed a dearth of plumbers and decided to make a career switch to plumbing.

He practised plumbing at home before joining GSK Plumbing Engineering for a year to learn more, then went on to set up C&Z Plumbing Services with his wife last January.