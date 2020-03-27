Inbound travellers to get stay-home notice by e-mail

All travellers arriving in Singapore will receive notices of their stay-home requirements electronically from 9am today.

They will also be warned in advance of the penalties for failing to follow them, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

Travellers, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, will receive their 14-day stay-home notices by e-mail after they have submitted their health declarations, as required by law, through the SG Arrival Card e-Service, which is available online.

The service will allow travellers to complete the forms before arrival and be notified of their 14-day isolation earlier, instead of only during immigration clearance, ICA said.

On Monday, ICA announced that all travellers arriving in Singapore must submit health declarations online before proceeding with immigration clearance.

The data provided may be used for contact tracing purposes and will become part of the traveller's medical history for reference at local healthcare institutions where travellers could be treated for Covid-19.

In its statement, ICA reminded travellers to provide valid e-mail addresses and contact numbers when submitting the electronic health declaration, as the acknowledgement of the receipt of the declarations and the stay-home notices will be sent to the e-mail addresses provided.

To avoid delays during immigration clearance, travellers will need to show the acknowledgement e-mail, either on their mobile devices or as a printout copy.

The authorities have repeatedly warned that failing to abide by rules put in place to contain the outbreak is punishable under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Those found guilty of breaching the stay-home notice can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Pass holders may have their passes revoked or the validity shortened, while students attending educational institutions in Singapore may be disciplined and could be suspended or dismissed.