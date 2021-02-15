Indian-Chinese family embraces traditions and bonds over CNY celebrations

The Tanasekar family - (from left) Inesh, Ms Marine Lim, Ilisha and Mr Tanasekar Suppiah - ushered in the Year of the Ox with a reunion dinner and visited both Chinese and Indian temples.

Chinese New Year is an important occasion for the Tanasekar family to get together and celebrate.

"Though we are in a mixed-race marriage, we try to embrace each other's culture and traditions, especially when it comes to celebration of festivals," said Mr Tanasekar Suppiah, an entrepreneur.

"We want our children to experience celebrating such festivals meaningfully, with values and purpose."

The 54-year-old Indian is married to 46-year-old Marine Lim, a Chinese. The pair, along with their son Inesh, 20, and daughter Ilisha, 17, usually start the celebrations with a reunion dinner on the eve of CNY.

"There will be steamboat with steamed chicken and seafood," said Ms Lim, who runs a public relations company.

"After dinner, we prep hongbao and sweets for our guests who will arrive the next day. We then stay up past midnight to be the first to wish each other 'Happy Chinese New Year'.

"There is this belief that children who stay up during CNY eve earn longevity for their parents. It is a tradition practised by my parents and has since been passed down."

Ms Limand the rest of the family usually visit her Indian in-laws' on the first day of CNY.

"We will also visit the Chinese temple and the Indian temple, especially the one located in Waterloo Street, to get blessings and pray for good health," she said.

This year, because of social distancing measures, the Tanasekar family will not be hosting any gatherings at home.

"My husband takes part in all the preparations and traditions of Chinese New Year with me, and I am blessed he takes it all in his stride - from the market trips to the long traffic jams to queueing to get into temples," said Ms Lim.

"The family also bonds over spring-cleaning and decorating the house."

Mr Tanasekar said celebrating CNY is not much different from celebrating Indian festivals.

"We prepare good food, we gather families and friends and visit temples to get blessings and pray for good health," he said.

"My Indian relatives join in the CNY celebrations and we exchange oranges."