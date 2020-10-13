Indonesia, Singapore agree on reciprocal green lane travel

Indonesia and Singapore have agreed on a reciprocal green lane, allowing cross-border travel for essential business and official purpose.

A statement issued by both countries yesterday said negotiations on the arrangement had concluded, and applications will begin on Oct 26.

Eligible applicants must be Indonesian citizens, or Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in a video conference yesterday that applicants from Singapore must have sponsorship from an "Indonesian government/business entity".

They should also have applied for a visa online through Indonesia's directorate-general of immigration.

SPONSORSHIP

Ms Retno added that applicants travelling to Singapore from Indonesia must have sponsorship from a Singapore government agency or an enterprise in Singapore.

Indonesian nationals do not have to apply for a visa but must apply for a SafeTravel Pass - similar to requirements for visitors from other countries with green lane or fast lane arrangements with Singapore.

These travellers will have to abide by the Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by Singapore and Indonesia, including pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually recognised health institutions, both countries said.

Ms Retno added that the pre-departure tests would have to be taken within 72 hours before departure from either country.

She also said the points of entry and exit would be Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Batam Centre Ferry Terminal for sea travel; and Changi Airport and Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport for air travel.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: CLARA CHONG

