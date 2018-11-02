Indonesian artist clinches regional art award

Indonesian artist Suvi Wahyudianto with his painting Angs't, which uses various materials including plastic enamel and resin.

Indonesian artist Suvi Wahyudianto, 26, clinched the 2018 UOB South-east Asian Painting of the Year award yesterday for Angs't (ANGST), which explores the themes of empathy and social harmony.

The artwork also examines embracing racial and cultural differences, through the use of various materials including plastic enamel and resin.

Wahyudianto said: "I wanted to share the importance of empathy as beneath our skin, we are all made of the same flesh."

The judging panel was impressed by his ability to evoke empathy towards communities in social conflicts.

Guest of honour Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Ministry of Transport, gave out the award at Victoria Theatre yesterday.

The UOB competition is in its 37th year, and is the longest-running art contest here. It has launched careers of artists including Singapore Cultural Medallion recipients Chua Ek Kay and Anthony Poon.

This year's Singapore winners include Khairulddin Abdul Wahab, 28, who clinched the UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) award for his work, Rite Of Passage, which depicts an oil bath ritual; and Hu Jing-xuan, 29, who won the Most Promising Artist of the Year (Singapore) award for her mixed media work, Encapsulated Time, where she explores ideas of cultural borders and evolving social contexts.

The winning paintings from the competition will be exhibited at the UOB Art Gallery, UOB Plaza 1, at 80 Raffles Place, from Nov 9 to Feb 28 next year.