Maid jailed for lying that employer sexually assaulted her

Dissatisfied with the way her employers treated her, an Indonesian maid lied that her employer's husband had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Yesterday, Candra Yunita, 32, was jailed four weeks after she pleaded guilty to giving false information to a public servant.

Yunita was employed in 2017 to take care of her employer's special needs daughter.

But she was frequently reprimanded by her employers due to her poor work performance.

Her employers were also unhappy that their daughter had been injured several times under Yunita's care.

Her contract was extended and she went back to Indonesia before returning to work for them in June last year.

In July, her employer received a call from a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officer, telling them that Yunita was at MOM and further investigations were required.

Yunita had gone to MOM to ask for a change of employer because she claimed she had been sexually assaulted by her employer's husband.

FOUR TIMES

She said the man, 32, had forced her to perform a sexual act on him four times between late 2017 and September 2018.

She provided details about the alleged fourth incident and said the previous incidents were roughly similar, the prosecutor told District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan.

When asked why she had waited 10 months before making a report, Yunita said she was scared she would be reported when the children got injured, but she decided to do so because she wanted justice.

She also provided detailed accounts to the police about the sexual assault, such as what the alleged perpetrator had been wearing, the number of times it happened, and the comments he made when he was assaulting her.

But her employers denied all the allegations, and the husband agreed to take a polygraph test.

Ten days later, when giving another police statement, Yunita admitted she had lied because her employer's husband would scold her and threaten to report her to the police.