Inflammatory syndrome in kids could be linked to Covid-19

Doctors suspect the coronavirus could be linked to the Kawasaki disease, an inflammatory disorder. Children with the disease will have a fever and rashes, swollen hands and feet, red eyes, or inflamed lips and tongue.

A potentially fatal inflammatory syndrome that has afflicted about 100 children worldwide could have risen from an overreaction from their immune systems in response to the coronavirus, say experts.

In recent weeks, doctors in the UK, the US, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland reported a trend of critically ill children with low blood pressure and inflamed organs — severe symptoms of a condition called Kawasaki disease (KD).

Among the affected children, many tested positive for the coronavirus, while some had to be admitted to intensive care.

The World Health Organisation said last Thursday it is “urgently” investigating a possible link between the coronavirus and KD, which involves inflammation of blood vessels.

There have been 57 children aged 16 and below who have been infected with the coronavirus here as of May 3. Among them, 42 have been discharged and none have been in intensive care.

In an e-mail interview with The New Paper, paediatric infectious diseases expert Dr Nipunie Rajapakse from the Mayo Clinic in the US said children with KD will have a fever that persists for at least five days.

They may also develop rashes, swollen hands and feet, enlarged lymph nodes, inflamed lips and tongue, or conjunctivitis without eye drainage, she said.

In rare cases, they may present with shock — low blood pressure with poor blood flow to their organs — or decreased heart function.

Paediatrician Dr Ooi Pei Ling said only about five per cent of KD patients will exhibit these severe symptoms, which could be life-threatening.

She added that paediatricians in Asia regularly treat children with KD, typically aged five and below. According to her estimates, about 80 to 90 children in Singapore suffer from it annually.

“We are quite used to seeing KD here. Why the West is alarmed is likely because they usually see fewer KD cases, and that is believed to be due to genetic factors,” she told TNP.

“The difference for us now is that for our typical volume of KD cases, we may see more with severe symptoms, more than the usual five per cent.”

Dr Rajapakse said more research has to be done to understand how or whether the recent cases are linked to the coronavirus, but the high incidence during the pandemic suggests the two are likely related.

Experts suspect the coronavirus may have triggered the inflammatory syndrome by activating the immune systems of children and sending them into overdrive to fight the infection.

The inflammatory response may even be post-infectious, meaning the virus may not be detected in the child by the time the symptoms kick in, Dr Rajapakse said.

Dr Ooi, who practises at SBCC Baby and Child Clinic, said: “Think of a child’s immune system as the Hulk. He is normally a good, mild-mannered man. But when something triggers him, he loses control and can cause havoc. And no one knows for sure how the trigger works.”

Nonetheless, parents should not be overly concerned.

Said Dr Rajapakse: “Reports of this syndrome continue to be very rare and parents should not be alarmed.”

Dr Yung Chee Fu, an infectious diseases consultant in the Department of Paediatrics at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), told TNP on Monday that children at KKH with the coronavirus have not presented such complications.

“However, SARS-CoV-2 is a novel virus and there are still many unknowns. We will continue to monitor all our patients closely and provide appropriate clinical care,” he added.

Parents should look out for fever and flu-like symptoms in their children. If those symptoms persist for three to four days, they should take them to see a doctor, Dr Ooi said.

“Ultimately, parents should be the role models for their children whether it is in practising good hand hygiene or exercising social responsibility by not taking them to school if they are sick.”

