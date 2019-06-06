Inspired by his super noisy family

There's a term Mr M. Raihan Halim uses to describe the way his family acts.

“Kecoh-ness”.

As a writer-director in television and film, Mr Raihan, 37, cites his family as his biggest fans.

They have often acted for his short films and TV shows. Whenever he would appear on the radio or television for an interview, his grandmother would make sure to listen or watch.

But his “kecoh” (Malay for noisy) family doesn’t just do this for his work exploits – after his honeymoon, his family greeted him at the airport with boards that said “WELCOME BACK!”

In his latest short film Super Kecoh produced by Papahan Films, Raihan tells the story of Aiman, who is enlisting into the army. Like Raihan’s experience with a “kecoh” family, he is getting a grand send-off like no other – with his whole family in tow.

But between the fear of embarrassment and the nervousness of finally serving the nation, Aiman soon realises that his family’s “kecoh-ness” is merely a way for them to show him their love and pride.

Like the main character Aiman, Mr Raihan admits that he was never a big fan of how his family, with more than 30 members on his mother’s side alone, would do such things.

But through thick and thin, he saw in them a group of people who were so happy to be a family that they would take any opportunity to get together and celebrate.

Mr Raihan said: “They were there for me when I was at my first dance show when I was six and they were there for me when I got divorced.”

“From the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows, they’ve been there.”

The short film, at just over five minutes long, is a light-hearted, yet heartwarming joyride.

Said Mr Raihan: “Whether you want to watch it in the spirit of Raya, before your enlistment, or simply just want to have a chuckle or two: just click on Super Kecoh.”

It’s truly a celebration of family that Mr Raihan wishes to portray through the film.

“For me, Super Kecoh shows the tightness of a Malay family — my family. Trust me, there are years that the whole family wants to coordinate the same colour baju for Hari Raya.”

“I love my family. I really should say that more,” he said.

With a film as delightful as this, he definitely has.